Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Update

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 122.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 3,000,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyTop Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 462.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 254,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 209,530 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

