Sony (NYSE:SNE) Shares Gap Down to $77.72

Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.72, but opened at $74.50. Sony shares last traded at $75.78, with a volume of 4,162 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Sony from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.51. The firm has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sony by 259.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

