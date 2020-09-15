Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Silicon Laboratories worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 217.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 32,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.46, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.44.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,586. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $1,699,952.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,600.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,170 shares of company stock worth $2,858,850. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

