Short Interest in Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Grows By 128.3%

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,600 shares, a growth of 128.3% from the August 15th total of 258,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE DAO opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. Youdao has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.45). Equities analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth about $353,000. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAO. Nomura raised Youdao from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Youdao from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Youdao from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Youdao presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

