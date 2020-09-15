Short Interest in VIVO Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Expands By 32.3%

VIVO Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,900 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 475,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of VVCIF stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. VIVO Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on shares of VIVO Cannabis in a report on Monday, August 17th.

VIVO Cannabis Inc manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company was formerly known as ABcann Global Corporation and changed its name to VIVO Cannabis Inc in August 2018. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.

