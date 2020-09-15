Short Interest in UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Grows By 55.2%

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,988,600 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 3,858,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,971.5 days.

Shares of UNCFF stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNCFF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

