Short Interest in TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Increases By 94.6%

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,300 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the August 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 277,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFFP opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TFFP. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

