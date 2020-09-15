Short Interest in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expands By 79.8%

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOM. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Points International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Points International by 43.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Points International during the first quarter worth $111,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its position in Points International by 72.5% during the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 620,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 260,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Points International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCOM opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 million, a PE ratio of 88.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.85 million. Points International had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Points International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCOM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Points International in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Points International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.02.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

