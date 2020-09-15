Short Interest in Medicine Mind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Grows By 125.9%

Medicine Mind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the August 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 942,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Medicine Mind stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35. Medicine Mind has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Mind Medicine, Inc, a neuro-pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines to improve health and wellness, and alleviate suffering. The company focuses on the development of 18-methoxycoronaridine, an alpha-3-beta-4 nicotinic receptor antagonist that modulates excessive dopamine fluctuations in the mesolimbic system of the brain for treating various forms of addiction.

