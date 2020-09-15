Short Interest in Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Rises By 128.6%

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on OQMGF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, August 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OQMGF opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89.

