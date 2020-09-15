Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Increases By 27.6%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TSUSF opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $113.85 and a 12 month high of $147.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.16.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Company Profile

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. Its drugstores offer medicines and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and diet goods. The company operates approximately 1,600 stores. It also sells products through mail order and online shops. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.