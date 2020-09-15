Short Interest in Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Rises By 119.5%

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,020,000 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the August 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Ibio has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $7.45.
In other news, major shareholder Eastern Capital Ltd sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $2,634,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,782,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,476,202.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,853,041 shares of company stock worth $94,270,449 in the last ninety days.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ibio in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.55 target price for the company.
About Ibio
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.
