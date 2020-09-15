Short Interest in Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Rises By 119.5%

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,020,000 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the August 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Ibio has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Get Ibio alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Eastern Capital Ltd sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $2,634,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,782,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,476,202.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,853,041 shares of company stock worth $94,270,449 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBIO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ibio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ibio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ibio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ibio by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 223,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ibio by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ibio in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.55 target price for the company.

About Ibio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.