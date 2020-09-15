Short Interest in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Increases By 127.9%

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a growth of 127.9% from the August 15th total of 47,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 569,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.88. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 54.90% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fuel Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fuel Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

