Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Drops By 31.1%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

UNCRY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.76. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

