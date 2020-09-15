Short Interest in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Expands By 81.4%

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the August 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIQUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

AIQUY stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after acquiring an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

