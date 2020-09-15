Short Interest in ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Drops By 40.5%

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

