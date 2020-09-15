Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 4.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 93.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 503,770 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 160.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,028,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 633,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 199,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

