Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $17,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 63.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 28.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Benchmark increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.54.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $156.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $180.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.85.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $748,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,858 shares of company stock worth $20,736,546 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

