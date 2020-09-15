Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $14,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $803,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $196,870.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,322.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,041 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

NYSE:NEM opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.