Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,141,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,975 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after buying an additional 7,629,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346,879 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 16.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403,515 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,612,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,585,000 after purchasing an additional 367,555 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.