Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $15,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,004 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,400 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $138.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

