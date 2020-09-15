Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,505 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vale were worth $16,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vale by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 9.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vale by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. Vale SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale SA will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Vale SA

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

