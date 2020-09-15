Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €111.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €101.64 ($119.58).

Shares of SU opened at €107.05 ($125.94) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €103.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €91.42. Schneider Electric has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

