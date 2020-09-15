Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Gap Down to $0.90

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.85. Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 4,582 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 195.34% and a negative return on equity of 68.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

