Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €104.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.50 ($101.76).

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €97.48 ($114.68) on Monday. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €97.32 and its 200 day moving average is €91.01.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

