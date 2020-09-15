Ryan Jacob Smith Sells 28,656 Shares of Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 28,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.02, for a total transaction of C$717,079.15.
Ryan Jacob Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 10th, Ryan Jacob Smith sold 19,379 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$485,879.98.
Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.02. Real Matters Inc has a 1-year low of C$7.74 and a 1-year high of C$33.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 55.85.
Real Matters Company Profile
Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
