Ryan Jacob Smith Sells 28,656 Shares of Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 28,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.02, for a total transaction of C$717,079.15.

Ryan Jacob Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Ryan Jacob Smith sold 19,379 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$485,879.98.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.02. Real Matters Inc has a 1-year low of C$7.74 and a 1-year high of C$33.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 55.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

