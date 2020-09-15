Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ruhnn had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 7.07%.

NASDAQ RUHN opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.62 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. Ruhnn has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $9.60.

Get Ruhnn alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ruhnn in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruhnn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruhnn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruhnn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruhnn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.