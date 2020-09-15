Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 253 ($3.31) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 145 ($1.89).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 94 ($1.23) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Royal Mail to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 168.75 ($2.21).

LON RMG opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.17. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 258.60 ($3.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). Research analysts predict that Royal Mail will post 2706.2422732 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart Simpson sold 19,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06), for a total value of £30,579.32 ($39,957.30).

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

