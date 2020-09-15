Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,525 ($19.93) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RDSB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,935 ($25.28) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,801.28 ($23.54).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,020.20 ($13.33) on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 2,419.50 ($31.62). The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion and a PE ratio of -7.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,098.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,260.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.36%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

