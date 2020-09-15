Roxgold Inc (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Short Interest Down 57.4% in August

Roxgold Inc (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the August 15th total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ROGFF opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Roxgold has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Get Roxgold alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROGFF. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Roxgold to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.60 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in Séguéla gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.