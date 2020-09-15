Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $36,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Highside Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 115,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 47,121 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 34,898.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 92,830 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,501,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.08.

ROST stock opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

