Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $24,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.33.

ROK stock traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $226.86. 178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,120. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $238.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $986,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,420.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

