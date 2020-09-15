Rocket Companies Inc’s (NYSE:RKT) Quiet Period Will End on September 15th

Rocket Companies’ (NYSE:RKT) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 15th. Rocket Companies had issued 100,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $1,800,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of RKT stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

There is no company description available for Rocket Companies Inc

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.