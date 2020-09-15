Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.42

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.42 and last traded at $66.30, with a volume of 5545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 30.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,304,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $515,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,787 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth $64,322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,646 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at $43,889,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 76.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,502,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,433,000 after acquiring an additional 651,453 shares in the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

