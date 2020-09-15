Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rio Tinto to a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,744.62 ($62.00).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,000 ($65.33) on Friday. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,152 ($67.32). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,715.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,218.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a GBX 119.74 ($1.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is 67.39%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

