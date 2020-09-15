Reviewing Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) & Deep Down (NASDAQ:DPDW)

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) and Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Profire Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Deep Down and Profire Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Down $18.92 million 0.27 -$2.77 million N/A N/A Profire Energy $38.98 million 0.86 $2.02 million N/A N/A

Profire Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Down.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Deep Down and Profire Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Down 0 0 0 0 N/A Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Deep Down and Profire Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Down -64.36% -67.17% -43.25% Profire Energy -6.05% -3.89% -3.55%

Risk and Volatility

Deep Down has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Profire Energy beats Deep Down on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deep Down Company Profile

Deep Down, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides specialized services to the offshore energy industry to support deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, development, and production of oil and gas, and other maritime operations in the United States. The company offers engineering and management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support and remote operated vehicles (ROV) operations support services. It also provides project management and engineering; spooling; testing and commissioning; storage management; ROV and ROV tooling services comprising platform inspection, platform installation and abandonment, search and recovery, salvage, subsea sampling and intervention, telecommunication cable inspection, anchor handling, ROV consulting and project management, ROV pilots and technicians, and underwater cinematography services; and recovered subsea distribution assets refurbishment and repurposing services, as well as offers support for offshore interventions. In addition, the company offers installation support equipment, and component parts and assemblies for subsea distribution systems, including flying leads, umbilical hardware, installation aids, riser isolation valves and subsea isolation valves, and buoyancy and non-helical umbilical products. It serves oil and gas companies, subsea equipment manufacturers, subsea equipment installation contractors, offshore drilling contractors, engineering and construction companies, and other companies involved in maritime operations. Deep Down, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. The company also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Argentina, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. Profire Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

