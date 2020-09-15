Reviewing Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Mediwound (OTCMKTS:MDWD)

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Mediwound shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Exactus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mediwound and Exactus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mediwound $31.79 million 2.76 $4.95 million $0.08 40.25 Exactus $350,000.00 9.80 -$9.69 million N/A N/A

Mediwound has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mediwound and Exactus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mediwound 0 0 2 0 3.00 Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mediwound currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 94.10%. Given Mediwound’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mediwound is more favorable than Exactus.

Profitability

This table compares Mediwound and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mediwound -48.34% -85.28% -30.63% Exactus -749.90% -349.47% -130.69%

Risk & Volatility

Mediwound has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 5.34, meaning that its stock price is 434% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mediwound beats Exactus on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

