Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.01 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restoration Hardware in a report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $5.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.70. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s FY2022 earnings at $16.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $300.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.38.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $380.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Restoration Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $410.49.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.88 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. Restoration Hardware’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

