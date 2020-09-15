Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share (NYSE:RH)

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Restoration Hardware in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.75 EPS.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. Restoration Hardware had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Restoration Hardware from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.38.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $380.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.20. Restoration Hardware has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $410.49.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

