Research Analysts Set Expectations for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report issued on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:UBA opened at $9.52 on Monday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

