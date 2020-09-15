Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Life Storage Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Life Storage in a report issued on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.96. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.83.

NYSE LSI opened at $110.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.40. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.00.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 6.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 5.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.