Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report released on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LVS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.37.

LVS opened at $53.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.68 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,312 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

