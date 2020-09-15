Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Republic Services worth $29,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after buying an additional 726,083 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Republic Services by 828.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,503,000 after purchasing an additional 701,438 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Republic Services by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,768,000 after purchasing an additional 655,789 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,872,000 after purchasing an additional 651,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at $33,967,974.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,982,032.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,358 shares of company stock worth $13,746,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $96.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.20.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.