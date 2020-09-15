Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) Shares Gap Down to $3.31

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.18. Reliv International shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $5.43 million, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter.

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

