Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 8,150 ($106.49) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.53) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,150 ($106.49) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($107.15) target price (up from GBX 7,200 ($94.08)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.45) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,605.56 ($99.38).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 7,558 ($98.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,555.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,908.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.10%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.