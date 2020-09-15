Rate3 Hits Market Capitalization of $568,830.63 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Hotbit, Bibox and BitForex. Rate3 has a market cap of $568,830.63 and approximately $97,362.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rate3

RTE is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinrail, Bibox, HADAX, ABCC, Hotbit, IDEX, FCoin, DEx.top, Ethfinex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

