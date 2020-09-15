Raise (RAISE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,129.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. Raise has a market capitalization of $190,211.46 and approximately $2,129.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Raise has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00049021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00266104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00109675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.01533714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000272 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00196341 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.