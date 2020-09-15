Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Gap Up to $5.20

Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $6.01. Radiant Logistics shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 2,020 shares traded.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 45.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the second quarter worth $58,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.