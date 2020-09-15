Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Position Boosted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,646,000 after purchasing an additional 263,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quotient Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,733,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after acquiring an additional 147,672 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Quotient Technology by 63.5% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,400,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,091 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Quotient Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,861,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in Quotient Technology by 17.7% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 3,032,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,198,000 after acquiring an additional 456,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.11.

In other Quotient Technology news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,142.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,803 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $80,987.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,355 shares of company stock worth $180,054 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The company has a market cap of $690.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.