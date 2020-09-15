QuickX Protocol (QCX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $341,322.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $341,322.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044423 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.12 or 0.04439806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004958 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00059127 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009209 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

